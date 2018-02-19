Prairie Heart Institute hosts Blessing of the Hearts event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Prairie Heart Institute held a Blessing of the Hearts program to celebrate hearth month and its 50th anniversary.

Attendees learned about several PHI anniversaries being celebrated this year and how the work of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis built a foundation for the innovative and life-saving programs at PHI today.

Those who work at PHI were blesses before returning to patient care. PHI also invited the public to attend and receive a blessing.

To watch the full event, click here.