Memorial Stadium to host four high school games next season

CHAMPAIGN -- High school regular season football is coming to Memorial Stadium.

The following games will be played at the University of Illinois on Saturday, September 22nd:

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Centennial (10 AM)

Olympia vs. Tolono Unity (1 PM)

Bloomington vs. Urbana (4 PM)

St. Thomas More vs. Rantoul (7 PM)

Tickets will be sold for five dollars on game day at doors on the west side of the stadium. Parking will be free, with lots opening up at 8:30 AM. Grange Grove will be open for tailgating, but alcohol is not allowed during the high school games.