String of weekend car burglaries

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): There were multiple reports of car burglaries on the north side of Decatur over the weekend. Many of those burglaries happened early Saturday morning.

All of the cars hit were unlocked.

Police have tips on how you can protect yourself from falling victim.

First, always lock your doors. It may seem obvious, but it's the first step in preventing someone from gaining access to your vehicle.

Second, keep your belongings out of sight from the windows. This includes phones, purses, laptops, etc.

If you can't keep your car in a garage, keep it in a well lit area. Having flood lights near your driveway can deter burglars.

You can also use a security system. Many now have cellphone apps for real time monitoring of your home.

When couple caught suspicious activity on their doorbell camera. The camera starts recording when it detects motion.

The couple says people with flashlights were looking into their cars around 4:20 on Saturday morning.

Katie Luedke says she lives in a safe neighborhood, but that this is the 2nd time this has happened.

The first time, back in January, the truck was unlocked. Thieves went through the front console and stole a bag of stuff in the back.

"It's definitely an uneasy feeling," Luedke says. "I mean, knowing that you're inside sleeping and somebody's in the front of your house with a flashlight, uhm, it's not a good feeling."