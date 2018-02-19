United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois needs volunteers

Decatur, Ill (WAND) -The United Way of Decatur and the Mid-Illinois Community needs volunteers to serve on their Line of Effort panels.

This year, the United Way and Mid-Illinois will look at programs in five Lines of Effort consisting of Youth Education; Adult Education, Job Skills Training and Income Resilience; Health; Safety; and Essential Needs and Program Linkage. They will invest community funds raised during the United Way campaign into the most effective, efficient, and integrated community programs.

As in years past, volunteering will include participating in a short orientation followed by a week of agency program presentations. The presentations consist of a program site visit and a detailed program presentation by agency staff to the volunteers. Each Line of Effort investment deliberation will take approximately one week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 19-23: Youth Education volunteer orientation; March 26-30: Youth Community Investment Approach; April 2-6: Adult Education and Job Skills Training volunteer orientation; April 9-13: Adult Education and Job Skills Training Community Investment Approach;April 16-19: Health volunteer orientation; April 23-27: Health Community Investment Approach; April 30-May 4: Safety volunteer orientation; May 7-11: Safety Community Investment Approach; May 14-18: Essential Services volunteer orientation; May 21-25: Essential Services Community Investment Approach;

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the Line of Efforts panels, please contact James Keith by emailing at jkeith@uwdecatur.org.