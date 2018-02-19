Former Gifford Postmaster Sentenced for Child Porn

URBANA, IL (WAND) - The former postmaster of Gifford has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for both receiving and possessing child pornography.

59 year old Thomas Ihlenfeld was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Urbana.

He pleaded guilty last year. Ihlenfeld was accused of accessing files containing pornographic images of prepubescent girls engaged in sex acts.

FBI agents had investigated him for months prior to his arrest February of last year.

In a search of his home in Rantoul the day before, agents found an external hard drive with child pornography on it and another laptop computer hidden up the flue of the chimney.

He admitted to agents he had downloaded pornographic materials for his own use for several years.

Ihlenfeld retired as the Gifford Postmaster in 2014.