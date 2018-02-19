Deputies urge caution on wet roads

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When the rain won’t go away, you’re going to have to drive safer. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all drivers to take things slow out on the roads.

“The biggest thing is to slow down and pay attention where you’re going,” Lt. Jamie Belcher says. Rain drenched much of central Illinois for most of Monday. The good news? We were in a drought and needed the rain.

The bad news? All of that water can make things a little more precarious on the roads. “If you go too fast, it will cause your vehicle to hydroplane and then you lose control of your vehicle,” Belcher said.

So if you hydroplane, what should you do? First, don’t slam on the brakes. That could cause you to slide even more. When you start to slide, ease off the accelerator and steer into the slide. Also, use your headlights — and don’t forget the golden rule of flooded roads.

“If you see a roadway that is completely flooded over, turn around,” Belcher said. “Find a different route. You never know how deep that water is.” All tips we should’ve learned in drivers ed — but hey, a little refresher course never hurt anyone.