Deputies urge caution on wet roads

Decatur man hospitalized after being pistol-whipped
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after receiving multiple injuries during an attack where he was pistol-whipped in a Decatur apartment.
String of weekend car burglaries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): There were multiple reports of car burglaries on the north side of Decatur over the weekend.
Deputies arrest man for impersonating an officer
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man who said he worked with the Department of Defense over the weekend.
Ram trucks recalled to fix problem with gear shifters
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 229,000 Ram trucks, mostly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without a key in the ignition or a foot on the brake.
Okaw Valley, Schlarman, Teutopolis advance to state
On a jam packed super-sectional Monday, three teams in the WAND viewing area punched their tickets to state. In 1A, Okaw Valley used a 16-0 run in the first half to pull away from Mounds (Meridian), 46-38. The Timberwolves were led by Paige Robinson with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Natalie Jeffers chipped in 14 points, and Hope Ruppert grabbed 7 rebounds. Okaw Valley will face Stockton in the semifinals Friday at 11 am. Elsewhere in 1A, Danville Schlarman beat Annawan 43-3...
Baby's 'sour face' goes viral
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother caught her newborn showing a funny face on camera.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When the rain won’t go away, you’re going to have to drive safer.
Police face stuffed animal in standoff
LONDON (WAND) – Police went through an intense standoff involving a stuffed animal.
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
'Build-A-Hive' event focused on saving Illinois bees
Business Watch: Floating Coldy Holdy
Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic qualifying rounds kick off Saturday
Eisenhower hires Curtis Graham as head football coach
Video 1: Friday Frenzy Highlights 2-16-18
1 hospitalized in head-on Decatur crash
