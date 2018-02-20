Okaw Valley, Schlarman, Teutopolis advance to state

On a jam packed super-sectional Monday, three teams in the WAND viewing area punched their tickets to state.

In 1A, Okaw Valley used a 16-0 run in the first half to pull away from Mounds (Meridian), 46-38. The Timberwolves were led by Paige Robinson with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Natalie Jeffers chipped in 14 points, and Hope Ruppert grabbed 7 rebounds. Okaw Valley will face Stockton in the semifinals Friday at 11 am.

Elsewhere in 1A, Danville Schlarman beat Annawan 43-36 in a battle of the state's top two teams. Anaya Peoples led the way with 24 points. The Hilltoppers will face Lebanon in the semifinals Friday at 1 pm.

Teutopolis is headed back to state after dominating Breese Mater Dei, 40-26. Macy Michels had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sadie Bueker scored 11 points, and Jolene Bueker had 8. The Shoes will face Chicago (Marshall) in the 2A semifinals Friday at 7:15 pm.

In other action, Monticello's season came to an end with a 55-36 loss to Chicago (Harlan). And Pleasant Plains fell to Eureka, 54-47.