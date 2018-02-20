Private school scholarship application system to reopen

(WAND) - The state's new private school scholarship application system is set to reopen next week.

According to Empower Illinois, the website will start taking applications on Feb. 27 starting at 7 p.m.

The system shutdown earlier this month after "extreme demand."

"Our system has been enhanced to make it easier for families and to manage the demand expected for tax credit scholarships to private schools throughout Illinois," the release stated.

The online registration will be on Empower Illinois website and is a two step-process. The process can be completed on mobile devices and the application will be available in English and Spanish.