Suspect caught after stealing cigarettes from Circle K

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in custody for a cigarette theft early Tuesday morning at a Circle K, police say.

Police were called to the Circle K on 1141 E. Wood Street after an attendant said they were robbed around 1 a.m. According to the attendant, the suspect said he had a gun and demanded cash. However, he made off with a number of packs of cigarettes.

Officers say they found him some time later, just a block away from the gas station. Officers found cigarettes, but no gun.

The 48-year-old suspect was booked in the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated robbery.