Scholarship foundation now taking applicants

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Applications are now open for the DeWitt County Farm Bureau Foundation 2018 scholarship program.

Five students studying agriculture will have the opportunity to be awarded scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500.

To qualify for eligibility, students must either be currently enrolled in a college ag-related program or a high school senior intending to study in an ag-related field. Qualifiers must also be a resident of DeWitt County or be the dependent of a DeWitt County Farm Bureau voting member.

Complete eligibility details and a copy of the application can be found on www.dewittcountyfarmbureau.com/scholarships, or by calling the office at 217-935-2126.

Typed applications are due via email or hard copy in the DeWitt County Farm Bureau office, 1060 State Hwy. 54, Clinton, by 4 pm on March 1. High school applicants will also be asked to participate in an in-person interview on March 5 at the DCFB office.