Pedal pubs regulations changing

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Local pedal pubs in areas of University of Illinois campus are now allowed access to travel across Wright Street.

The Urbana City Council voted unanimously Monday to allow the pedaled bars on certain streets in the city, mainly near downtown and the U of I campus.

City officials in Urbana met last fall with two companies who provide the pedal-bus service where they discussed the expansion.

Certain roadways have been designated by the city that the pedal-buses are permitted operate on. Restricted areas include Springfield, Lincoln, and University avenues.

According to City Attorney James Simon, the Urbana pedal-bus legislation is created based on Champaign’s, where regulation is already in place.