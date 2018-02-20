Two Champaign men arrested for making and selling drugs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Two Champaign men are facing charges in connection with the manufacturing and delivery of narcotics.

26-year-old Benjamin Sayles and 25-year-old Lawrence Lewis were both charged after an investigation by the Bloomington Police Department's Vice Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and the DEA Task Force.

Sayles and Lewis were arrested after a traffic stop near Tracy Drive and Oak Creek Plaza.

Money and evidence of drug distribution were seized.

Both men were taken to the McLean County Jail.