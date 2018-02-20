Mistrial declared on Decatur man's attempted murder charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A mistrial was declared on the charge of attempted first-degree murder charge that a man was facing in connection with a Decatur shooting.

A jury convicted 26-year-old Devoe Randall of several felonies including aggravated battery with a firearm, being an armed habitual criminal, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the July 8 shooting.

Randall and two other people were accused of targeting and shooting a 27-year-old man outside a gas station in the 2100 block of East Wood St. The victim was shot twice in the left kneecap.

The other two charged are 24-year-old Jerrin Milan and 25-year-old Javaris Milan. They both appeared in court Feb. 13 and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Both will be sentenced April 2. The court agreed to sentence caps of no more than eight years in prison for Jerrin Milan and four years for Javaris Milan.

Randall will be sentenced April 24.

Prosecutors are not sure whether they will retry him on the attempted murder charge.