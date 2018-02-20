Man who tortured and beat girlfriend with hammer sentenced

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who choked and beat his girlfriend and struck her with a hammer has been sentenced to four years in prison.

24-year-old Reginald Pritchett, Jr. attacked the woman for hours on Nov. 25 in her mobile home in the 3700 block of East William St.

The woman said he attacked her after she told him she had cheated on him, because he had been cheating on her.

Pritchett pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery on Feb. 6. 12 other charges were dropped as a part of a plea deal.

Pritchett's prison sentence will be followed by a four-year mandatory supervised release. He was also fined $200 and ordered to pay court costs.