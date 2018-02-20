"Suspicious" objects detonated after bomb threat in Clarence

CLARENCE, Ill. (WAND) - Suspicious objects had to be detonated by federal and local authorities after an anonymous tipster called in a bomb threat at Clarence home.

A CrimeStoppers tip said there may be homemade explosive devices at a house in the 100 block of N. Main St.

Authorities would not say specifically what they found, but did say a couple of bags in a small shed in the back and one suspicious object were neutralized Monday by the University of Illinois Bomb Squad.

They later located some other suspicious items and detonated those Tuesday morning.

Police said the home occupants were very cooperative.