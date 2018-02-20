Lincoln Balloon Festival on hold until 2019

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Balloon Festival will not be held again until 2019.

The Lincoln-Logan Chamber of Commerce which previously coordinated the event closed.

Former volunteer workers of the festival met to discuss independently hosting the event. It used to draw record crowds to the city.

However, given the large scale of the event, it was decided it would not work to try and organize a 2018 festival with only six months left for planning.

Plans are now underway for the festival to return in August 2019.

The volunteers are looking into the possibility of creating a nonprofit to have community donations help fund the festival.

Those who would like to get involved are asked to e-mail lincolnballoonfest@gmail.com.