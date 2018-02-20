Home burglar wanted after being caught on security camera

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies are investigating a home burglary in Champaign where the suspect was caught on a neighbor's security camera.

It happened Jan. 11 at a home in the 3200 block of Valley Brook Dr. between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.