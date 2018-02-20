Mattoon teen charged with beating a woman

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon teenager is accused of beating a woman.

19-year-old Patrick Morris is charged with domestic battery. Police said he hit a woman several times after arguing with her on Feb. 13.

He was arrested Feb. 15 and taken to the Coles County Jail.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps