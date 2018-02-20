Man charged with choking, hitting woman in Mattoon

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of choking, hitting, and spitting on a woman in Mattoon.

31-year-old Andre Griffin of Mattoon is charged with aggravated domestic battery.

Police said he attacked the woman after a verbal argument in the 500 block of N. 23rd St. on Feb. 17.

Griffin was taken to the Coles County Jail.

