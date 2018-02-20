Decatur Memorial Hospital hosts dinner for American Heart Month

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital is hosting a free dinner for American Heart Month.

Guests can enjoy a free heart-healthy dinner while listening to DMH Cardiologists talk about healthy heart habits and how to minimize your risk for heart complications.

The event will be in the DMH Classrooms on Feb. 22. Free blood pressure checks will be at 5 p.m. The dinner will start at 5:30.

Reservations must have been made by Feb. 16.