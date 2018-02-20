Man arrested for kissing nurse on the cheek

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man is facing charges after he kissed a nurse on the cheek.

Van Anderson is charged with aggravated battery after police said he kissed the nurse on the cheek at Saint Mary's Hospital on Feb. 18.

The nurse was trying to give him a shot at the time.

Anderson was arrested at the hospital and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

