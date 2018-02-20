Book shares stories, art of people with disabilities

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND)- A new book features the writings and artwork of consumers of an organization that serves people with disabilities.

The organization, Community Support Systems, provides employment placement and other services, including art programs.

The book, Handprints, includes stories and images by consumers about their experiences at CSS. It’s the brainchild of high school senior Madison Magee.

“I volunteered with CSS for many years. I love the program, love the people,” Magee said. “I wanted to do something to help bring knowledge of them to the community.”

You can find more information about the book, including how to order online, here.