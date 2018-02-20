4th case of Legionnaires' confirmed at Quincy Veterans' home

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - A fourth case of Legionnaires' Disease was confirmed at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

The positive test result was confirmed Tuesday. The resident is in stable condition.

Representatives from the DCD returned to the home last week to provide support and guidance.

The team is working to trace potential sources of Legionella bacteria and conduct environmental health testing.

Legionella bacteria occurs naturally in the environment. The source is rarely identified.

There are approximately 300 cases reported in Illinois each year.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease include shortness of breath, headaches, muscle aches, loss of appetite, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, and seizures.