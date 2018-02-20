Man shot in Urbana Tuesday

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- One man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1000 block of North Cunningham in Urbana.

The shooting appears to have happened at or around a garage called PDR Automotive Repair, according to a WAND crew at the scene.

Police say they were called to the area around 1 p.m. and found shell casings. They also learned the victim, a 20-year-old Champaign man, had driven himself to the hospital. Detectives said they had not been able to adequately speak to the man because of his medical condition.

The victim was in critical condition late Tuesday, with injuries to his arm and head, but according to a police press release, those injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and poses no risk to the public, according to the press release. Police said they are looking for a woman in dark clothing seen leaving the area on foot.