Threats made against high school

Niantic, Ill (WAND) – Two male students attending Sangamon Valley High School have been arrested in connection with threats made on a school bus.

One student is 17 while the other is 15. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says the students are being held for making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct in connection with the Friday incident.

The pair were taken to a juvenile detention center Peoria. The two appeared before a judge Tuesday and were remanded back to the custody of the juvenile center

The Sangamon Valley High School Administration says another threat was made by a student on Tuesday. In a news release the it states, “The incident was immediately reported to the administration and dealt with accordingly.”

CUSD #9 says the safety and security of students and staff has been and will remain Sangamon Valley’s top priority.