Gun store owners question bump stock ban's impact

MACON, Ill. (WAND) — Guns aren’t just a passion for Dan Cooley; they’re his life.

“It was kind of a hobby and I was looking at retiring,” he said.

That hobby turned into a full-time job running the Bullet Trap in Macon. If it involved firearms, Cooley probably sells it.

But there’s one thing he doesn’t carry — and probably never will.

“[A] bump stock, what it physically does is give you a place to rest your trigger [finger],” Cooley said. “It stays stationary. Recoil drives the gun back.”

But even if he wanted to, Cooley might not be legally allowed to do it.

President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ban bump stocks and similar devices in response to the Las Vegas shooting in October.

“We cannot merely take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference,” Trump said. “We must actually make a difference.”

But how much of a difference will the ban actually make?

Many mass shooters — like the one in Parkland, Florida last week — have killed scores of people without the aid of bump stocks.

And Cooley says many gun enthusiasts don’t even use them.

“It decreases your accuracy,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of disadvantages. Most guns will jam using one.”

As far as the ban making a difference in actual safety, Cooley isn’t convinced this is the right move.

“What really concerns me is it’s starting to infringe on the Second Amendment,” Cooley said. “I don’t agree with the ban. I don’t think it’s going to accomplish anything.”