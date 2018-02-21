Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Regular Season
(MacArthur vs. Eisenhower has been postponed to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday due to a roof leak at MacArthur. The game will be played at Eisenhower High School.)
(1) Southeast 72, (3) Lanphier 51
Springfield High 61, SHG 56
Glenwood 38, U High 36
Jacksonville 51, Rochester 39
La Salette 59, Unity 44
Clinton 73, Mt. Zion 57

Boys 1A Playoffs
LSA Regional Semifinals
(4) Mt. Pulaski 66, (14) Decatur Christian 23
(6) LeRoy 80, (13) DeLand-Weldon 8

Routt Regional Quarterfinals
(5) Routt 75, (12) Griggsville-Perry 44
(4) Barry (Western) 62, (13) Illinois School for the Deaf 30

Hutsonville Regional Semifinals
(2) Altamont 44, (10) Cisne 43

Milford Regional Quarterfinals
(5) Judah Christian 97, (9) Armstrong 33
(3) Milford 67, (12) Schlarman 31

Mt. Olive Regional Quarterfinals
(6) Mt. Olive 75, (12) Brussels 53
(3) Metro-East Lutheran 73, (13) Bunker Hill 42

Nokomis Regional Quarterfinals
(4) Neoga 57, (14) Sangamon Valley 20
(10) Tri-City 63, (13) Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 57

Lincolnwood Regional Semifinals
(2) Winchester 68, (8) Carrollton 62 (OT)

Windsor Regional Quarterfinals
(5) Okaw Valley 56, (8) Tri-County 32


Boys 2A Playoffs
Auburn Regional Semifinals
(1) Williamsville 45, (8) Riverton 29

Beardstown Regional Semifinals
(2) Quincy Notre Dame 66, (9) Beardstown 51

Bloomington Central Catholic Regional Semifinals
(1) BCC 103, (11) Maroa-Forsyth 40
(7) Heyworth 78, (4) Tri-Valley 52

Casey-Westfield Regional Semifinals
(2) Teutopolis 65, (7) Marshall 52

Salt Fork Regional Semifinals
(1) St. Joseph-Ogden 65, (10) Villa Grove-Heritage 36
(4) Salt Fork 64, (7) ALAH 45

Hoopeston Regional Semifinals
(2) Monticello 56, (6) PBL 45

Tuscola Regional Semifinal
(2) St. Teresa 36, (6) Warrensburg-Latham 31
(5) Meridian 81, (3) Oakwood 74

Vandalia Regional Semifinal
(4) Shelbyville 62, (8) Vandalia 59
(1) St. Anthony 48, (10) Sullivan 41

Girls 3A Playoffs
Lincoln Sectional Semifinals
(1) Charleston 71, (7) Lanphier 59
(2) Effingham 42, (4) Rochester

Lincoln Sectional Finals
(1) Charleston vs. (2) Effingham, 7:00 p.m. Thursday

