Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard

Tuesday Night High School Basketball ScoreboardPosted:
-
Man arrested for kissing nurse on the cheek
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man is facing charges after he kissed a nurse on the cheek.
-
Threats made against high school
Niantic, Ill (WAND) – Two male students attending Sangamon Valley High School have been arrested in connection with threats made on a school bus.
-
Suspect caught after stealing cigarettes from Circle K
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in custody for a cigarette theft early Tuesday morning at a Circle K, police say.
15-year-old shot 5 times protecting classmates from gunfire
A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.
-
Boys 1A Playoffs LSA Regional Semifinals (4) Mt. Pulaski 66, (14) Decatur Christian 23 (6) LeRoy 80, (13) DeLand-Weldon 8 Routt Regional Quarterfinals (5) Routt 75, (12) Griggsville-Perry 44 (4) Barry (Western) 62, (13) Illinois School for the Deaf 30 Hutsonville Regional Semifinals Altamont 44, Cisne 43 Milford Regional Quarterfinals Judah Christian 97, Armstrong 33 Milford 67, Schlarman 31 Mt. Olive Regional Quarterfinals Mt. Olive 75, Brussels 53 Metro-East Lutheran 73, Bunker ...
-
Man who tortured and beat girlfriend with hammer sentenced
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who choked and beat his girlfriend and struck her with a hammer has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Raucous crowd honors Kerans during final game
DECATUR -- You could have put a garbage can lid over the hoop at whatever end Millikin was shooting -- it still would've resulted in a Big Blue win. Tuesday was Lori Kerans' night, and nothing was going to stop it. Students, fans and former players packed the Griswold Center to cheer on the 32nd-year coach as she led Millikin one last time. North Park didn't stand a chance. T-shirts spelled out "Thank you, Coach Kerans", banners hung from the stands, students ro...
-
Gun store owners question bump stock ban's impact
MACON, Ill. (WAND) — Guns aren’t just a passion for Dan Cooley; they’re his life.
-
-
-
-
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Crews fight Bloomington structure fire
-
Motive in Mattoon High School shooting revealed in court Thursday
Kids tractor pulling !
-
Business Watch: Floating Coldy Holdy
-
Decatur man helps pull over drunk driver
-
Marijuana plants, laced food found in bust
-
-
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-