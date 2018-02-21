Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys Regular Season

(MacArthur vs. Eisenhower has been postponed to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday due to a roof leak at MacArthur. The game will be played at Eisenhower High School.)

(1) Southeast 72, (3) Lanphier 51

Springfield High 61, SHG 56

Glenwood 38, U High 36

Jacksonville 51, Rochester 39

La Salette 59, Unity 44

Clinton 73, Mt. Zion 57



Boys 1A Playoffs

LSA Regional Semifinals

(4) Mt. Pulaski 66, (14) Decatur Christian 23

(6) LeRoy 80, (13) DeLand-Weldon 8

Routt Regional Quarterfinals

(5) Routt 75, (12) Griggsville-Perry 44

(4) Barry (Western) 62, (13) Illinois School for the Deaf 30



Hutsonville Regional Semifinals

(2) Altamont 44, (10) Cisne 43



Milford Regional Quarterfinals

(5) Judah Christian 97, (9) Armstrong 33

(3) Milford 67, (12) Schlarman 31



Mt. Olive Regional Quarterfinals

(6) Mt. Olive 75, (12) Brussels 53

(3) Metro-East Lutheran 73, (13) Bunker Hill 42



Nokomis Regional Quarterfinals

(4) Neoga 57, (14) Sangamon Valley 20

(10) Tri-City 63, (13) Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 57



Lincolnwood Regional Semifinals

(2) Winchester 68, (8) Carrollton 62 (OT)



Windsor Regional Quarterfinals

(5) Okaw Valley 56, (8) Tri-County 32





Boys 2A Playoffs

Auburn Regional Semifinals

(1) Williamsville 45, (8) Riverton 29



Beardstown Regional Semifinals

(2) Quincy Notre Dame 66, (9) Beardstown 51



Bloomington Central Catholic Regional Semifinals

(1) BCC 103, (11) Maroa-Forsyth 40

(7) Heyworth 78, (4) Tri-Valley 52



Casey-Westfield Regional Semifinals

(2) Teutopolis 65, (7) Marshall 52



Salt Fork Regional Semifinals

(1) St. Joseph-Ogden 65, (10) Villa Grove-Heritage 36

(4) Salt Fork 64, (7) ALAH 45



Hoopeston Regional Semifinals

(2) Monticello 56, (6) PBL 45



Tuscola Regional Semifinal

(2) St. Teresa 36, (6) Warrensburg-Latham 31

(5) Meridian 81, (3) Oakwood 74



Vandalia Regional Semifinal

(4) Shelbyville 62, (8) Vandalia 59

(1) St. Anthony 48, (10) Sullivan 41



Girls 3A Playoffs

Lincoln Sectional Semifinals

(1) Charleston 71, (7) Lanphier 59

(2) Effingham 42, (4) Rochester



Lincoln Sectional Finals

(1) Charleston vs. (2) Effingham, 7:00 p.m. Thursday