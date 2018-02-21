Crews responding to water rescue near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency responders were on the scene of a water rescue just north of St. Joseph on Wednesday morning.

Champaign County Sheriff's Office said they were called to County Road 1700 N, just west of 2200 E around 10:30 a.m. They say a car, with at least one person inside went into Saline Branch Ditch.

Firefighters from St. Joseph were on scene with a rescue team from the Mahomet-based Cornbelt team.

The sheriff's office said, when there are heavy rains that low area floods and drivers believe it is passable.