Champaign fire, ambulance services could combine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Approval from City Council members is underway to further integrate local fire departments and ambulance services.

Fire Chief Gary Ludwig proposed the modifications to the city’s 1988 ambulance ordinance, which was last updated in 2002.

The update to the ordinance would impact chain of command, training and city fees. According to Ludwig, the proposed changes would also help to echo modernization in emergency-medical-services training and technology.

Another proposed change would be to have combined monthly medical training between fire and ambulance personnel. According to a city report, the additional training would prepare ambulance personnel to provide medical assistance to firefighters on the scene of a fire.