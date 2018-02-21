Leaking roof postpones MacArthur vs. Eisenhower game

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A rivalry game in Decatur will go on after it was canceled on Tuesday evening due to rain water leaking into the gym.

The MacArthur Generals were set to square off against the Eisenhower Panthers when water started leaking in.

Officials decided to call the game after a player slipped on the floor.

Decatur Public Schools rescheduled the game for Wednesday night and anyone who had a ticket stub from last night's game will be able to get in.

The game will be held at MacArthur at 7 p.m.