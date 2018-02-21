Head-on crash near Pana sends 3 to hospital

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A head-on crash east of Pana sent three people to area hospitals.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 16.

61-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald of Tower Hill was westbound on Route 16 near 2700 E. Rd. 70-year-old Joseph Bushue of Mason was traveling eastbound. Police said Fitzgerald drove off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit Bushue's vehicle head-on.

Fitzgerald was taken to Pana Community Hospital.

Bushue and his passenger were taken to St. John's Hospital in Springfield via ambulance.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Fitzgerald was ticketed for improper lane usage.