Christian Co. Board approves jail expansion moving forward

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Board has approved hiring an architect and engineer to design an expansion for the jail.

The facility is getting older and dealing with overcrowding.

The board approved $40,000 for the design at Tuesday night's meeting.

The county jail holds federal prisoners as well to bring in extra money for the county. Being able to hold more federal prisoners will bring in extra funds and let the county pay off the cost of the expansion sooner.

The expansion will hold 20 beds, three isolation cells, storage, and an updated kitchen.