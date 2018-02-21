Flash flooding across Iroquois County

Flash flooding across Iroquois CountyPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Man arrested for kissing nurse on the cheek
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man is facing charges after he kissed a nurse on the cheek.
-
Threats made against high school
Niantic, Ill (WAND) – Two male students attending Sangamon Valley High School have been arrested in connection with threats made on a school bus.
-
Couple arrested after adopted children found living in squalor
ARIZONA (WAND) - Four children were rescued after they were found living in terrible conditions with their adoptive parents.
-
Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard
Boys 1A Playoffs LSA Regional Semifinals (4) Mt. Pulaski 66, (14) Decatur Christian 23 (6) LeRoy 80, (13) DeLand-Weldon 8 Routt Regional Quarterfinals (5) Routt 75, (12) Griggsville-Perry 44 (4) Barry (Western) 62, (13) Illinois School for the Deaf 30 Hutsonville Regional Semifinals Altamont 44, Cisne 43 Milford Regional Quarterfinals Judah Christian 97, Armstrong 33 Milford 67, Schlarman 31 Mt. Olive Regional Quarterfinals Mt. Olive 75, Brussels 53 Metro-East Lutheran 73, Bunker ...
-
Suspect caught after stealing cigarettes from Circle K
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in custody for a cigarette theft early Tuesday morning at a Circle K, police say.
-
Firefighter goes above the call to rescue woman in flood waters
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - A local firefighter took measures into his own hands to help save a woman from drowning after her car got swept away in flood waters.
15-year-old shot 5 times protecting classmates from gunfire
A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.
-
Man who tortured and beat girlfriend with hammer sentenced
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who choked and beat his girlfriend and struck her with a hammer has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Spokesman: Evangelist Billy Graham has died at age 99
MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) — The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99.
-
Raucous crowd honors Kerans during final game
DECATUR -- You could have put a garbage can lid over the hoop at whatever end Millikin was shooting -- it still would've resulted in a Big Blue win. Tuesday was Lori Kerans' night, and nothing was going to stop it. Students, fans and former players packed the Griswold Center to cheer on the 32nd-year coach as she led Millikin one last time. North Park didn't stand a chance. T-shirts spelled out "Thank you, Coach Kerans", banners hung from the stands, students ro...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard
-
Evening Forecast
-
Raucous crowd honors Kerans during final game
-
Wednesday Morning Forecast
-
Threats made against high school
-
Kids tractor pulling!
-
Illinois' upset bid falls short at No. 2 Michigan State
-
Prairie Heart Institute hosts Blessing of the Hearts event
-
United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois needs volunteers
-
Crews fight Bloomington structure fire
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-