Flash flooding across Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County is experiencing flash flooding, leading to a number of vehicles getting stuck on flooded roads.

Heavy rains, snow melt, and partially flooded ground has led to roads and small creeks flooding.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are warned never to drive across a flooded roadway and use extreme caution when driving at night.

>>Related: Firefighter goes above the call to rescue woman in flood waters

Multiple jurisdictions have experienced flooding in town including Stockland, Milford, and Cissna-Park. Rural areas such as Woodland and Watseka are prepping for river flooding.

Iroquois County EMA has opened the Emergency Operations Center and is tracking damage across the area.

Sugar Creek and Iroquois River are both in major flood stage. Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to prepare in case an evacuation is necessary.

The American Red Cross will open a shelter for anyone who needs to evacuate at Trinity Church in Watseka starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Iroquois County Animal Control is opening an animal shelter. If you need to evacuate and need a safe place to bring your pets you can reach Animal Control by dialing 911.

>>Related: Leaking roof postpones MacArthur vs. Eisenhower game