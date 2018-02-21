Couple arrested after adopted children found living in squalor

ARIZONA (WAND) - Four children were rescued after they were found living in terrible conditions with their adoptive parents.

69-year-old Benito Gutierrez and 64-year-old Carol Gutierrez were charged with child abuse Tuesday according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

One of the children escaped out of a bedroom window and used a phone at a nearby Family Dollar to get help.

>>Related: Teen leads deputies to parents' house of horrors

Store employees who were worried about the boy's age and disheveled appearance called 911.

Police said they found the children, ranging in age from 6 to 12, each kept in their own bedrooms with doors that locked from the outside.

The kids were regularly denied food, water, lights, and the bathroom for up to 12 hours at a time.

One bedroom had a bucket that was used as a toilet.

>>Related: Accused torture mom experimented with religion, sex, sister says