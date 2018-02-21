Moment of silence honors shooting victims

PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – A shaken community paid its respects days after last week's deadly shooting.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of firing a AR-15 gun on Feb. 14 inside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. On Wednesday, the district held a moment of silence in honor of the victims and their families.

The moment came at 10:17 a.m. across the Broward Schools district.

“Our hearts are with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community,” the district said in a tweet posted Wednesday morning.

The mass shooting killed 17 people and left over a dozen other people injured. Gunfire started in the high school after 2 p.m., when police believe Cruz pulled a fire alarm to try and lure students into the hallways.

Cruz is in police custody this week.

