Balloon festival in Illinois canceled for this year

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The annual balloon festival in Lincoln has been canceled for 2018.

The Lincoln- Logan Chamber of Commerce, who spearheaded the festival, shut down — which means the balloon festival will not be happening this year.

For decades, people from all over the state have come to Lincoln to watch dozens of hot-air balloons launch into the sky.

All of the tourism helped boost the local economy.

The future of the festival is now in the hands of former volunteer workers.

The workers formed a new committee, but with only six months left of planning, they did not have enough time to go through with the event.

The committee hopes to re-lift the community spirit in 2019, when the festival comes back to Lincoln.