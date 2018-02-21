Flooding leads to shelter opening in arena

Flooding leads to shelter opening in arenaPosted: Updated:
Man arrested for kissing nurse on the cheek
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man is facing charges after he kissed a nurse on the cheek.
Couple arrested after adopted children found living in squalor
ARIZONA (WAND) - Four children were rescued after they were found living in terrible conditions with their adoptive parents.
Threats made against high school
Niantic, Ill (WAND) – Two male students attending Sangamon Valley High School have been arrested in connection with threats made on a school bus.
Balloon festival in Illinois canceled for this year
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The annual balloon festival in Lincoln has been canceled for 2018.
Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard
Boys 1A Playoffs LSA Regional Semifinals (4) Mt. Pulaski 66, (14) Decatur Christian 23 (6) LeRoy 80, (13) DeLand-Weldon 8 Routt Regional Quarterfinals (5) Routt 75, (12) Griggsville-Perry 44 (4) Barry (Western) 62, (13) Illinois School for the Deaf 30 Hutsonville Regional Semifinals Altamont 44, Cisne 43 Milford Regional Quarterfinals Judah Christian 97, Armstrong 33 Milford 67, Schlarman 31 Mt. Olive Regional Quarterfinals Mt. Olive 75, Brussels 53 Metro-East Lutheran 73, Bunker ...
Suspect caught after stealing cigarettes from Circle K
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in custody for a cigarette theft early Tuesday morning at a Circle K, police say.
Firefighter goes above the call to rescue woman in flood waters
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - A local firefighter took measures into his own hands to help save a woman from drowning after her car got swept away in flood waters.
Flash flooding across Iroquois County
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County is experiencing flash flooding, leading to a number of vehicles getting stuck on flooded roads.
Woman arrested in Urbana shooting
Police say he has injuries to his arm and head, but they expect him to survive.
15-year-old shot 5 times protecting classmates from gunfire
A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Evening Forecast
Raucous crowd honors Kerans during final game
Kids tractor pulling!
WAND News at 10PM: 2/20/2018
-
