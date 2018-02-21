Flooding leads to shelter opening in arena

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Rising flood water have prompted Danville locals to seek shelter.

Many of them have moved to the David S. Palmer Arena after recent rain caused the Vermilion River to overflow. It is serving as a temporary shelter for locals.

The water has swallowed houses, including one owned by evacuee Steve Stacey.

“I got out when it got up past my shoe,” Stacey said. “It was time to pull the truck up on the hill.”

Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer says flood levels are higher than the city has seen in years. The situation led to the Red Cross stepping in. They brought ready-to-eat food, water bottles and other supplies.

Volunteer Jan Stuckey has worked with the Red Cross since Hurricane Katrina.

“I saw what the situation was and I wanted to be in a position to be able to help,” Stuckey said.

She says the arena shelter is open for anyone who needs assistance.

The Vermilion River is expected to crest around midnight with water levels starting to fall after that point.