Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: Eisenhower takes down MacArthur

Eisenhower senior Yansyn Taylor led the Panthers with 28 points in a 78-70 win over crosstown rival MacArthur on Wednesday night at MacArthur.

Join WAND Sports Director Gordon Voit on a tour of local high school basketball highlights and scores! From the latest exciting chapter of the Eisenhower-MacArthur rivalry to the 1A and 2A playoffs, it was a busy Wednesday night in the 217 area code.



Eisenhower 78, MacArthur 70 (Regular Season)

LSA 79, 53 (1A LSA Regional Semifinals)

Mt. Pulaski 54, LeRoy 50 (1A LSA Regional Semifinals)

Casey-Westfield 64, Newton 51 (2A Casey-Westfield Regional Semifinals)



