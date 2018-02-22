Police impersonator taken to VA hospital for evaluation

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -  A man arrested for impersonating a police officer and having a trunk full of ammunition will have an evaluation at the VA hospital in Danville. 

Justin Hefner was taken to the hospital after his arrest for trying to impersonate a Department of Defense officer over the weekend. 

Sheriff's deputies say Justin A. Hefner came to the Edgar County Sheriff's office and said he was a federal agent and needed help arresting some people from Paris. He was wearing an outer vest with a badge and a holster with the butt of a pistol showing. The pistol turned out to be a BB gun, Sheriff Jeff Wood said.

Wood said deputies recognized Hefner as having impersonated police before and referred to a situation earlier in the week with Paris Police. Court records show Hefner was subject to a stalking no contact order dating back to Wednesday.

Hefner has been officially charged with three counts of false impersonating an officer. 

He's expected to appear in court on March 15. 

