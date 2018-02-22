Nelson Park to get new playground

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nelson Park will soon have a new playground. The park board approved plans for the park on Wednesday.

A new large scale playground will open in late spring.

The equipment was purchased by Game Time and was paid for by multiple grants. It will cost about $119,000 to install the playground.

Park district officials say the new playground will like similar to the equipment at Scovill Zoo. However, it will have additional areas to climb and ropes.