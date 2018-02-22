Airbnb brought in $9.3 million in state tax revenue in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Airbnb brought in more than $9 million in Illinois tax revenue last year.

Airbnb is a hospitality company that allows people to rent out homes and rooms to visitors.

Many across the state are using the home sharing company as a way to bring in supplemental income. There are more than 7,000 hosts across the state.

They typically bring in around $4,800 a year.

Data shows Airbnb is complementing the state hotel industry rather than competing with it. There was a 4% increase in hotel revenue in the latest report from the Illinois Office of Tourism.

Airbnb was founded in 2008 and allows access to everything from apartments and homes to castles and tree houses in more than 65,000 cities and 191 countries.