Convicted sex offender charged with attending grade school events

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been charged after he was found breaking sex offender registration rules by attending events at Mount Zion Grade School.

27-year-old Michael Valentine is facing three counts of being a sex offender in a prohibited school zone.

Valentine was arrested Feb. 13 on charges involving the school. He had been arrested just days earlier on Feb. 8 on a separate charge for failing to register as a sex offender with Decatur police.

He entered a plea of not guilty to the failure to register charge.

Police said Valentine accompanied his girlfriend, who has a child attending the school.

Court records show he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old.

He is now classed as a sexual predator and required to register annually for life.

The failure to register case was set for a pretrial hearing March 26.