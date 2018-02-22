Longest-serving inmate gets court date

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The longest-serving inmate in the history of the Sangamon County Jail is scheduled to have his day in court.

39-year-old Johnny Ray Priester will be in court March 12. He was arrested on first-degree murder charges May 29, 2012. He is accused of shooting 20-year0old Quinton Harden on the front porch of a home in the 1200 block of North 14th St.

Priester had a pre-trial hearing Wednesday. His trial is expected to take two weeks.

If convicted of murder, he faces 45 years to life in state prison. He is also facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He has spent more than 5 years and 8 months in jail so far.