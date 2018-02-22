Backlash prompts end of bank NRA deal

(WAND) – A bank with Illinois branches says it will stop making cards for the National Rifle Association.

The First National Bank of Omaha says it won’t renew a contract to make the NRA’s Visa card after hearing back from customers. Progressive website ThinkProgress labeled the bank as a company that supports the NRA, saying it offers two NRA cards with a $40 bonus. It added that those cards are “enough to reimburse your one-year NRA membership”.

The cancellation came days after 17 people died in a Parkland, Fla. school shooting.

First National Bank of Omaha has 12 branch locations in Illinois. It is the largest privately-owned bank in the United States.

The Associated Press reached out to a bank spokesman, who declined to comment on the story.

