Richland Community College unveils new learning centers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon cutting ceremony for Richland Community College's new learning centers was held Thursday night.

The Carroll Center for Innovative Learning is located on the second floor off the new staircase at the main entrance. It houses learning classrooms, study areas with shared technology, conference rooms, and faculty offices.

The Student Success Center is located at the main entrance and will be a one-stop area for students to get help with admissions, advising, financial aid, and cashiers.