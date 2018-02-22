Judges needed to crown top history displays

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Organizers of a history competition need volunteers for its championship rounds.

Illinois History Day competitions are happening across Illinois. Students are tasked with making videos, papers, skits, exhibits or other displays to show their interest in state history. Judges then step in to choose the best projects to advance.

Judges are needed to step in for the Central Regionals on March 10 and State Finals on May 3, both of which will take place at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. Organizers say people who want to take part don’t need to be history experts, but should have an interest in history and be willing to encourage students to become critical and creative thinkers.

Judges work from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both dates. People behind the event say volunteers will receive lunch during their shift.

Interested volunteers can call Kate Suits at (217)782-2981 or email her at Kathryn.Suits@Illinois.gov.