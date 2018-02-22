Sheriff: Resigned deputy failed to respond in shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – The Broward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy on the scene of a deadly shooting failed to do his job.

The sheriff’s department says that on Feb. 14, Deputy Scot Peterson took a position outside of a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for four minutes and never entered. During that time, investigators say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on those inside and killed 17 people. The shooting left over a dozen other people injured.

Peterson has resigned after deputies say the department suspended him without pay.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said he made a decision on Peterson after talking to him and witnesses, then looking at the school’s security cameras. Israel says Peterson should have gone inside, “addressed the killer (and) killed the killer”.

The Parkland community gathered Thursday to remember Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard who died during the shooting. People called him a loyal friend and hero during an emotional funeral service.