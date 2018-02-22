100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters

Watseka, Ill (WAND) – Flood waters forced evacuations in Iroquois County as some had to be rescued from their homes in boats.

Watseka is the hardest hit community. Over 100 homes in the town have some water damage. Businesses and ground floor apartments are also flooded.

Boats were used from Wednesday evening into early Thursday afternoon to rescue people and pets. Most say they will find shelter with relatives while 32 are being sheltered at Trinity Church where the Red Cross is assisting.

Flood stage is 18 feet on the Iroquois River which crested at 26.06 feet just shy of the record. Sugar Creek at Milford, where 4 homes are affected by flood waters, crested at 28.52 feet. Iroquois EMA will conduct an initial damage assessment there on Friday.

Water is draining from the town of Cissna Park. Woodland is under a boil order where a damage assessment is underway in that community.

Iroquois County has declared a county-wide disaster.

(Photo: Emergency responders rescue 2 women and 2 dogs from their Watseka home.)