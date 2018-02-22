100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters

100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood watersPosted:
Husband of slain online exhibitionist charged with murder
The husband of an online exhibitionist found slain outside her suburban home has been arrested in her killing.
Flash flooding across Iroquois County
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County is experiencing flash flooding, leading to a number of vehicles getting stuck on flooded roads.
Sheriff: Resigned deputy failed to respond in shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – The Broward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy on the scene of a deadly shooting failed to do his job.
Couple arrested after adopted children found living in squalor
ARIZONA (WAND) - Four children were rescued after they were found living in terrible conditions with their adoptive parents.
Woman, 2 men dead in Illinois had been reported missing
Police in northern Illinois say the bodies of two missing people were found in a park and a third person reported missing has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Pot legalization question to appear on ballot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois lawmakers are continuing the discuss the possibility of legalizing marijuana.
Man arrested for kissing nurse on the cheek
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man is facing charges after he kissed a nurse on the cheek.
Balloon festival in Illinois canceled for this year
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The annual balloon festival in Lincoln has been canceled for 2018.
Bumpy driving conditions throughout central Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The rain, ice and salt over the winter created a lot of work for Decatur road crews.
Man accused of plotting attack hammer attack of parents
Prosecutors say a suburban Chicago man accused of plotting to kill his parents wanted the friend who is also charged to bludgeon them with a hammer because they didn't support his goal of becoming a blacksmith.
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: Eisenhower takes down MacArthur
Thursday Morning Forecast
Firefighter goes above the call to rescue woman in flood waters
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Flooding leads to shelter opening in arena
5 rescued as apartment burns in Charleston
