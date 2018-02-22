Gym class Olympics feature tough competition

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Physical education teachers worked to get their students into the Olympic spirit in class.

Dennis Lab School students earned gold, silver and bronze medals while competing against each other in three different events. They took part in speed skating, curling and bobsledding competitions.

Teachers say the goal was to get kids involved in new sports.

“They are pushing each other around on the sleds … working their muscles, getting their heart rates up and they are cheering each other on,” teacher Cody Acree said. “They are having a great time exercising simultaneously and we just really want them to. It’s a fun place to be at.”

Acree added he wants student to be able to have fun and exercise at the same time.