U of I students call to "Paint the Hall Chief"

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At tonight's Illini basketball game against Purdue, students took sides — some in support of Chief Illiniwek and others against the mascot.

Ivan Dozier,who is a chief supporter, says the goal of tonight's game was to spread awareness of the chief issue, and show how supporters there are.

On the other hand, Katrina Rbeiz, Press Secretary for the Illinois Student Government, says there have been a lot of complaints from people who oppose the symbol, adding she wants the university wants to oppose the "racist" imagery.

This call to "Paint the Hall Chief" has sparked allegations of trademark infringement and counter-protests.

Students in support of Chief Illiniwek went to Facebook earlier this month to urge fans to wear chief gear at tonight's game, which was the last home game of the season.

The Facebook ad featured a logo, which was based off the chief but has the State Farm Center's seating chart replacing the feathers in the headdress.

Campus officials asked for the post to be taken down because it infringed on the university trademark, which it still owns.

The university retired the chief in 2007 after groups protested the removal.

The U of I now struggles between deciding if wearing chief gear violates university rules or if they are violating a student's freedom of speech.

